Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rises By 167.4%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DASTY stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $244.18. 7,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.95.

Dassault Systèmes’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

