Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Decreases By 73.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM remained flat at $$13.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,599. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

