Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Expands By 138.6%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTRPF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 51,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.