Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Expands By 138.6%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTRPF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 51,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

