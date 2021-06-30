Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 54.1%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

