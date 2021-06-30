Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 2,600.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Giga-tronics stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Giga-tronics
