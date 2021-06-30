Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 2,600.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Giga-tronics stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.