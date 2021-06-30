Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Increases By 400.0%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RSCZF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. Global Care Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Global Care Capital
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.