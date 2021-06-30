Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Increases By 400.0%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RSCZF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. Global Care Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

