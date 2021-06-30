Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Increases By 205.9%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the May 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.