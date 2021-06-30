Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 57.0%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $35.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

