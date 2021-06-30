Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 51.9%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

GER stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 50,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,510. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

