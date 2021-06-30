Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Grows By 906.7%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 906.7% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GGTTF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. GTEC has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

