Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Rises By 4,675.0%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 4,675.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HERTF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
