Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Grows By 183.1%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the May 31st total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOTH stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

