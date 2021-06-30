Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 51.3%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.96. Hypera has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

