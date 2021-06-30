Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Grows By 816.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ICNAF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27.
Icanic Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.