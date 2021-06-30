Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Grows By 816.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICNAF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

