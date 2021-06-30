Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Grows By 6,425.8%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a growth of 6,425.8% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

