Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Declines By 65.9%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

