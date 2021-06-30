Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Declines By 63.2%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period.

INFR opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

