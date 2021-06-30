Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Decreases By 66.9%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,429,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIXT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,308. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

