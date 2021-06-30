Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Rises By 456.6%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, an increase of 456.6% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,768.0 days.
Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $$2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
Man Wah Company Profile
