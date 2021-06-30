Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Rises By 456.6%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, an increase of 456.6% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,768.0 days.

Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $$2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

