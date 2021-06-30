Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Decreases By 98.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRTMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 19,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

