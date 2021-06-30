Short Interest in Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Increases By 314.3%

Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Millennium Prime stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 613,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Millennium Prime has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Millennium Prime
