Short Interest in Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Increases By 314.3%

Millennium Prime, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLMN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Millennium Prime stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 613,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Millennium Prime has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Millennium Prime, Inc develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

