Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Grows By 124.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,967. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

