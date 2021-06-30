Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declines By 61.9%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 14,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,093. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

