Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Increases By 247.6%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKHHY. Citigroup lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.