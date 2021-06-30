Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expands By 148.7%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 361,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 60,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

