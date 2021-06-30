Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Expands By 139.2%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the May 31st total of 447,400 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The9 alerts:

Shares of The9 stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 6,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33. The9 has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.