Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Increases By 1,440.0%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TNRG opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Thunder Energies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

