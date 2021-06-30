Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Increases By 1,440.0%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TNRG opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Thunder Energies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About Thunder Energies
