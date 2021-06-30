Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Expands By 119.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
