Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Expands By 119.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YUEIF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

