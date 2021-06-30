Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 111.9% in June

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,675. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

