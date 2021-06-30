Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SMEGF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 1,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

