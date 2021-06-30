Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 320.8% in June

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,322. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
