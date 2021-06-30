Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 320.8% in June

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,322. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

