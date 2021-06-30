Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 14,663.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $18,010,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 2.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

