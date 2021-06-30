Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 8.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 326,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 403,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.49 million and a PE ratio of -16.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46.

In other news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,218.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.