Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading Up 8%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

Skyworth Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.