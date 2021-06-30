SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 4.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 7,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,289,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SM Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 319,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SM Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

