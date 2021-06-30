Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

LON SMS opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Monday. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £988.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.