Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

