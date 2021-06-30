SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.89. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$32.23, with a volume of 490,990 shares traded.

SNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.97.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

