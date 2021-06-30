Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Société BIC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

