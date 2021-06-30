Societe Generale Downgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to Sell

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNBLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

