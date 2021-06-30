Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €32.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.50 ($26.47).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €25.09 ($29.52) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.17.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.