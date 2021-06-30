SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.48

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.48 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 28.55 ($0.37). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 28.55 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,311,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £654.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.48.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 23,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £6,906.30 ($9,023.13).

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.