Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Up 23.2%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)’s stock price was up 23.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sosei Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat migraine and other severe headaches; PF-07081532 and PF-07054894, which are in Phase l for use in multiple therapeutic areas; HTL0014242, a mGlu5 small molecule negative-allosteric modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat neurological order; GPR35 agonist to treat inflammatory bowel disease; and KY1051, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology.

