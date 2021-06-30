South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.68.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. Analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

