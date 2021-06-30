Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 462,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

