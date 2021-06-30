Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FUND stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 155,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

