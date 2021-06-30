Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FUND stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
