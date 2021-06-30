SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.170-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

