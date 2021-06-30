SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Alistair Phillips-Davies Sells 22,135 Shares

SSE plc (LON:SSE) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,503 ($19.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,773. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,523.13 ($19.90).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

