SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 34,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

