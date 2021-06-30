St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,525 ($19.92) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,375 ($17.96). HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.36) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67). The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.